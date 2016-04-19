Hillary Had The Perfect Answer To This Dumb Calorie Question

In the midst of today's high-stakes primary in New York, Hillary Clinton took the time to treat herself — and stayed completely real while doing it. While sampling what looks like a delicious ice-cream-waffle-sundae combo, Clinton encountered an obnoxious question about her snack.
As you can hear in the video below, an off-screen reporter asks her, "What's the calorie count?" Without missing a beat, Clinton responds first with a derisive "Come on," before literally booing the question. Everyone else in the ice cream shop joins in, presumably leaving the reporter soundly chastened.
Any journalist worth her salt would have noticed that, in the moments leading up to that silly question, Clinton was explaining that she had the option to take the ice cream to go, but she was ready for it then and there. Look, the woman wanted her treat, and calories were simply not part of the equation (nor should they be). Insert #ImWithHer joke here.
Check out the full video from ABC News below.
As you can hear in the video below, an off-screen reporter asks her, "What's the calorie count?" Without missing a beat, Clinton responds first with a derisive "Come on," before literally booing the question. Everyone else in the ice cream shop joins in, presumably leaving the reporter soundly chastened.
Any journalist worth her salt would have noticed that, in the moments leading up to that silly question, Clinton was explaining that she had the option to take the ice cream to go, but she was ready for it then and there. Look, the woman wanted her treat, and calories were simply not part of the equation (nor should they be). Insert #ImWithHer joke here.
Check out the full video from ABC News below.
Hillary Clinton boos at reporter who asks her what the calorie count is in her sundae: "Oh come on!"https://t.co/GCHZwloRtO— ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2016
Advertisement