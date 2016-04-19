"I used a template based off the original Marauder’s Map for the covers, but went custom from there," he explained. "I broke it up into four major parts of our lives: where we met, our first memories, college, and the present." He included the footprints of close friends who were part of the journey, and marked significant spots in their five years together: the high school where they met, the coffeehouse where they went on their first date, and, of course, the site of the proposal itself, a favorite trail spot. "I wanted to make sure we were located on the map exactly in the spot I would propose," he told BuzzFeed.

