When Evan Onuskanych decided to propose to his girlfriend of five years, Kelsey Davis, he wasn't content with getting down on one knee. He scoured the web for ideas, but wasn't impressed. "I was thinking of different ways of proposing that were particularly unique to our relationship," Onuskanych told BuzzFeed. "After looking online for hours on end, I realized nothing like this really existed."
So Onuskanych bucked the Pinterest route in favor of a wholly original proposal, created around one of his love's favorite things: Harry Potter. The couple had recently visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and as Onuskanych explained, "[the] idea kind of just sprang into existence when I thought about the map knowing exactly where everyone is." So what did he do next? He spent two days getting crafty and reflecting on their relationship.
"I used a template based off the original Marauder’s Map for the covers, but went custom from there," he explained. "I broke it up into four major parts of our lives: where we met, our first memories, college, and the present." He included the footprints of close friends who were part of the journey, and marked significant spots in their five years together: the high school where they met, the coffeehouse where they went on their first date, and, of course, the site of the proposal itself, a favorite trail spot. "I wanted to make sure we were located on the map exactly in the spot I would propose," he told BuzzFeed.
Don't worry — Kelsey said yes. No word on whether he used a spell for that part, though.
