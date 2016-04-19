This Oscar De La Renta Wedding Dress Took 132 Hours To Make

A wedding gown is often a big-ticket, (and hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime purchase. To justify the steep price tags and lengthy quest to find that perfect dress, brides-to-be expect a lot of time and meticulous craftsmanship has gone into the gowns they try on. But how about more than five full days of meticulous attention to detail? That's the type of next-level work that went into one particular gown in the latest Oscar de la Renta bridal collection.
The ivory mikado gown, pictured, from the design house's spring/summer 2017 bridal show in NYC took three hand-embroiderers an impressive 132 hours to make, according to Vogue. The gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta's creative director, Peter Copping, donned on the catwalk by model Ros Georgiou, is replete with a satin ribbon detail and intricate Swarovski crystal embroidery. We're talking 1,650 Swarvoski crystals strong, each glimmering jewel hand-sewn to the dress. Oh, and there's also a pretty epic detachable train, crafted from 80 yards of tulle.
For a gown that will be worn for, say, eight hours, one time, that's a lot of painstaking work. But the results are pretty gorgeous. As for the price tag: We won't go there.
