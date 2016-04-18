Bieber Gets Choked, Becomes Renaissance Artwork Meme

Elizabeth Kiefer
The scene: Over the weekend, Justin Bieber was hanging in Houston with his buddy, Post Malone. The bros got a little goofy, and while Post Malone was in the midst of his D.J. set, Bieber touched him with the lit end of a cigarette.

And so, Post Malone choked the Biebs a little bit, apparently in a totally friendly way, at least according to both artists' social media accounts.
YouTube.
Twitter.
Twitter.

Backstreets back

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Instagram.
Unsurprisingly, someone captured the incident on camera. (When is someone not capturing Bieber on camera?) The photo that resulted apparently had an old school compositional vibe to it. Thus: a meme was born.
Advertisement
Twitter.
The golden ratio being in full effect, artists across the internet started iterating on the image, creating their own reproductions in real time. So now, thankfully, we've got a whole Bieber's Last Supper situation going.
Twitter.
And then there's this one, plus the ones that The Daily Dot pulled together.
Twitter.
In summary, the internet is great and it's probably not going to peak any higher this week.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture