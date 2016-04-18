Bieber Gets Choked, Becomes Renaissance Artwork Meme

The scene: Over the weekend, Justin Bieber was hanging in Houston with his buddy, Post Malone. The bros got a little goofy, and while Post Malone was in the midst of his D.J. set, Bieber touched him with the lit end of a cigarette.
And so, Post Malone choked the Biebs a little bit, apparently in a totally friendly way, at least according to both artists' social media accounts.
Justin Bieber uses Post Malone as an ashtray which resulted in a choke? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Sr4xl5hZv— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 13, 2016
Unsurprisingly, someone captured the incident on camera. (When is someone not capturing Bieber on camera?) The photo that resulted apparently had an old school compositional vibe to it. Thus: a meme was born.
The golden ratio being in full effect, artists across the internet started iterating on the image, creating their own reproductions in real time. So now, thankfully, we've got a whole Bieber's Last Supper situation going.
i was at the party where post malone choked out justin bieber, here’s a pic pic.twitter.com/rQtyMpDXmJ— Thomas Nassiff (@ThomasNassiff) April 13, 2016
In summary, the internet is great and it's probably not going to peak any higher this week.
