18 Bisexual People Share Their Coming-Out Stories

Coming out isn't always easy, and bisexual individuals often face a specific prejudice when they choose to come out to friends and family.
Research has even suggested that bisexual people are "shut out" of both queer communities and straight ones. This could be why the majority of bisexual individuals haven't come out to most of the important people in their lives — even though one in three young adults in America identify as being on the bisexual spectrum.
Some may prolong coming out for fear of being judged by others, while others may struggle internally to accept this part of themselves. The process can be so difficult that the human rights campaign created a guide to coming out as bisexual, which includes coming out to yourself.
Thankfully, people are now sharing their coming-out experiences online. These stories aren't always rosy, but they're helping to remove some of the stigma around bisexuality. One person posted to secret-sharing app Whisper, "When I came out as bisexual to my mom she said 'read your bible.'" Another wrote, "Coming out as bisexual was probably the largest confidence boost I've experienced. I can finally be myself."
Below, via Whisper, we've rounded up 18 coming-out stories from people who identify as bisexual.
