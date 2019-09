Why I Work At McDonald's — & Still Have To Rely On Welfare

It’s only with the help of taxpayers that I get by. I get by with $389 a month in food stamps and $140 a month for day care. I rely on Medicaid both for me and my children. On top of that, once a month when my food stamps run out, I go to church to get a grocery bag, and I donate blood at the blood bank for extra cash.That isn’t right when I’m working so hard. I’d much rather stand on my own two feet, but when companies like McDonald’s pay wages so low, that’s impossible.And I’m not alone. Low wages in the fast-food industry cost taxpayers $7 billion a year in public assistance. Across the economy, working families like mine account for more than three-quarters of public assistance recipients, at a cost of more than $150 billion a year to taxpayers.To make matters worse, companies like McDonald’s don’t pay their fair share of taxes. McDonald’s is being investigated around the world for tax avoidance — from Europe to Brazil. There are undocumented mothers in my community who work hard and pay their fair share of taxes, so why can’t a billion-dollar company like McDonald’s do the same?The good news is that workers like me have seen what happens when we join together and speak out. Earlier this month, 10 million minimum-wage workers in California New York , and Pennsylvania won raises to $15 an hour.That’s food on the table for families. That’s gas money. And that’s the difference between working hard and being able to support your family, and working hard and having to rely on taxpayers to do so. By continuing our Fight for $15, my coworkers and I trust that one Tax Day in the near future, our wages will be high enough that we can feed our kids on our own.