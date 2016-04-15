Why I Work At McDonald's — & Still Have To Rely On Welfare

Four years later, I’m paid just $7.65 an hour.



It doesn’t add up. That’s why, ahead of Tax Day this year, fast-food workers like me went on strike in 300 cities across the country. And we were joined by tens of thousands of home care, child care, higher education, airport, and other underpaid workers who all recognize that McDonald’s way of doing business is hurting us all.



As the second largest employer in the world, it sets the standard for workers across the service economy.



And it is a standard that is impossible to live on. Last month, I was forced to take on a second job working overnight at a Nike factory. Now I work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week at McDonald’s, and then from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. five days a week at Nike. On the days where I’m scheduled at both jobs, I barely have time to make it across town from Nike to McDonald’s in the morning.



I have no choice. My McDonald’s paycheck comes out to $480 every two weeks. My rent is $550 a month — which my landlord lets me split into two payments. I spend $70 a month on day care for my kids during the day, plus an extra $75 a month for babysitters during my night shifts. Add onto that the cost of gas, water, and electricity. Even with the second job, I can’t make it work.

