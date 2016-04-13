Amy Sherman-Palladino is ready to bestow more Bunheads upon us. The Gilmore Girls creator, currently working on the Netflix revival of that show, told Entertainment Weekly she would jump at the opportunity to make more of her tragically canceled ABC Family series about a group of ballerinas in a quirky town.
"Look, in a heartbeat if they wanted to do something like that," Sherman-Palladino said of a revival. "Just to sit in a room with Sutton Foster, I’d do in a second." So, ball's in your court, Netflix (or any other streaming service or network that might be interested). At the very least, there should be a revival of Bunheads' fierce and angry "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)" dance.
Not that Sherman-Palladino and Foster haven't been creating some magic together in the meantime. Foster, who starred as dance instructor Michelle in Bunheads, will appear in the Gilmore Girls reboot. She's playing a cast member in a musical about the history of Stars Hollow. So, there's that to tide us over — but it won't fill the Bunheads-shaped hole in our hearts.
