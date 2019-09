Jennifer Lopez may have her own track worshipping the derriere. (Haven't watched the video for " Booty " with Jenny, formerly of the block, and Iggy Azalea? Do it, immediately.) But that doesn't mean she's unwilling to pay a little homage to the grandfather of bun adulation: Sir Mix-a-Lot.Lopez agreed to do a dramatic reading of the rapper's 1992 track "Baby Got Back" for W magazine. Get a load of her performance in the video below.