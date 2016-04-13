Jennifer Lopez may have her own track worshipping the derriere. (Haven't watched the video for "Booty" with Jenny, formerly of the block, and Iggy Azalea? Do it, immediately.) But that doesn't mean she's unwilling to pay a little homage to the grandfather of bun adulation: Sir Mix-a-Lot.
Lopez agreed to do a dramatic reading of the rapper's 1992 track "Baby Got Back" for W magazine. Get a load of her performance in the video below.
Lopez agreed to do a dramatic reading of the rapper's 1992 track "Baby Got Back" for W magazine. Get a load of her performance in the video below.
My anaconda don't want none — unless you've got buns, hon. Words to live by? Maybe; maybe not. But we're still grooving out to the original song, either way.
Advertisement