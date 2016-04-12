Amber Rose gave her friend Blac Chyna what is perhaps the greatest possible engagement present: a MuvaMoji featuring Chyna, her fiancé Rob Kardashian, and her new piece of jewelry. But will Rose be Chyna's maid of honor? Rose told Jezebel that she isn't so sure Chyna will even have one.
"I don’t think she’ll have a maid of honor, but I don’t know," Rose said. "I would hope so but maybe she just has too many friends for that. Sometimes you can’t!"
In the interview, Rose also revealed that Chyna thought the MuvaMoji was "cute." Rose also shared some thoughts — all good — on the couple: "Obviously I knew about the engagement before the world did, so I had time to get that emoji mocked up and she loved it. I felt like that was coming — when two people love each other like that, you just know. You know what it is, just the way they looked at each other and the way they are together. It’s cute."
Here's hoping Rose will have some role in the wedding.
