"Aw, sweet." What could A-list actress Jennifer Aniston be describing here? Perhaps an adorable puppy picture she came across on Instagram? The ending of Frozen? A fan portrait? The breakfast-in-bed feast that we imagine hubby Justin Theroux's prepares for her every Sunday? No. That's how Aniston reacted when she learned that her co-star in The Good Girl (2002), Jake Gyllenhaal had a big fat crush on her.
In an interview with Aniston alongside her Mother's Day co-star Jason Sudeikis, E! News' Marc Malkin brought up the recent revelation that the actor shared with People."I had a crush on her for years," he admitted. "And working with her was not easy." Aniston appeared flattered. Did she know at the time? "No," she said. "That's adorable." I mean, that is totally the same chill, nonchalant reaction we would have upon learning that this beautiful, sensitive soul had a major thing for us a one point.
