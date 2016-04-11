Khloé Kardashian Shares Her First Big Break Up Story & It's Surprisingly Relatable

Khloé Kardashian is in the mood to spill secrets. On her website and app today, Kardashian is telling the stories behind a number of important "firsts" in her life. Some aspects of them are, as predicted, more relatable than others. But still, it's interesting to hear Kardashian talk about her days as a lovesick teenager in a way that will strike a chord with everyone who has had a forgettable first kiss or suffered from a broken heart.
She goes through five "first" stories — first kiss, first time saying 'I love you,' first big breakup, first time on 2nd base, and first time having sex. The story of her first big breakup includes a particularly touching mention of her late father, Robert Kardashian. The story starts with a high school boyfriend of Kardashian's who moved to Atlanta (without telling her) and how she went to visit him.
Her dad advised her not to go, but Kardashian followed her 17-year-old heart and boarded a plane to Georgia. "The guy NEVER picked me up from the airport!!!" she writes. "He never showed! I got a voicemail from him and he said, 'I'm sorry. I can't do this.' I was 17, in Atlanta, with no money or credit cards. My sisters told my dad and he got me a little hotel room and I took a flight back the next morning. My dad and I never, ever talked about it again. He knew how heartbroken and embarrassed I was, and I'm so thankful that he never said, 'I told you so.'"
Kardashian also talks about her experience behind losing her virginity — at age 15. "It's not funny to lose your virginity!" she writes. "It's weird and you're scared and it hurts and you don't know what will happen. I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with."
