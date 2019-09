Khloé Kardashian Shares Her First Big Break Up Story & It's Surprisingly Relatable

Khloé Kardashian is in the mood to spill secrets. On her website and app today, Kardashian is telling the stories behind a number of important "firsts" in her life. Some aspects of them are, as predicted, more relatable than others. But still, it's interesting to hear Kardashian talk about her days as a lovesick teenager in a way that will strike a chord with everyone who has had a forgettable first kiss or suffered from a broken heart.She goes through five "first" stories — first kiss, first time saying 'I love you,' first big breakup, first time on 2nd base, and first time having sex. The story of her first big breakup includes a particularly touching mention of her late father, Robert Kardashian. The story starts with a high school boyfriend of Kardashian's who moved to Atlanta (without telling her) and how she went to visit him.Her dad advised her not to go, but Kardashian followed her 17-year-old heart and boarded a plane to Georgia. "The guy NEVER picked me up from the airport!!!" she writes. "He never showed! I got a voicemail from him and he said, 'I'm sorry. I can't do this.' I was 17, in Atlanta, with no money or credit cards. My sisters told my dad and he got me a little hotel room and I took a flight back the next morning. My dad and I never, ever talked about it again. He knew how heartbroken and embarrassed I was, and I'm so thankful that he never said, 'I told you so.'"Kardashian also talks about her experience behind losing her virginity — at age 15. "It's not funny to lose your virginity!" she writes. "It's weird and you're scared and it hurts and you don't know what will happen. I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with."