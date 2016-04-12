It seems that people are talking about polyamory now more than ever. Earlier this year, OKCupid added a search option for users seeking multiple partners, and a 2014 study estimated that between 1.2 and 2.4 million Americans identify as polyamorous. Clearly, monogamy doesn't appeal to everyone. And yet, people who identify as polyamorous still hesitate to be open about their lifestyle with friends and loved ones.
In an effort to share a handful of their stories, we gathered 20 coming-out experiences from polyamorous people who posted on secret-sharing app Whisper. Many admit to holding back information in hopes of avoiding judgment or misunderstanding. One user was specifically worried about being called a "whore" — another was just excited to finally realize that polyamory existed, even if it wasn't possible to be "out" yet.
For those who do come out, experiences vary. Some have sadly lost relationships; others have been met with nothing but support. For the most part, people tend to feel relief, no matter what reaction they get.
Read on for 20 personal stories of coming out — and living — as a polyamorous person.
