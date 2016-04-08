Jake Gyllenhaal Had The Same Problem As All '90s Kids

Gyllenhaal explained just how intense that particular problem was in his pop-culture education in an interview with Jess Cagle, the editorial director at Entertainment Weekly and People. Gyllenhaal's father would never record a movie in its entirety, including his childhood favorite.



"I remember watching Pete's Dragon when I was a kid," Gyllenhaal explained, "And I just never knew what happened." He went on to say he still doesn't know how the film wraps up. Yes, Gyllenhaal has kept such a busy schedule that he never took a Sunday afternoon to stream the end of his favorite kid's film. At least now his friends know what to get him for his next birthday.