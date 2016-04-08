Boy problems, who's got 'em? Not Carly Rae Jepsen in her newest music video. On Friday, the Canadian singer dropped the video for her retro synth-pop track off her 2015 album Emotion. The song is carefree, bubblegum-bright, and girl-power loaded. Luckily the video is just as much fun. It features all-girl good times, including sleepovers and playacting in pink bedrooms straight out of an '80s flick.
And the roster of cameos is awesome. Tavi Gevinson makes an appearance; as do plus-size models Barbie Ferreira and Dounia Tazi; and Torraine Futurum, a trans model and artist. We're impressed by Jepsen's inclusion of all women — not just your typical music-video models. And to be honest, we're not really missing the dudes.
