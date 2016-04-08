Carly Rae Jepsen's "Boy Problems" Video Is A Girls-Only Club & We Like It

Carolyn L. Todd
Boy problems, who's got 'em? Not Carly Rae Jepsen in her newest music video. On Friday, the Canadian singer dropped the video for her retro synth-pop track off her 2015 album Emotion. The song is carefree, bubblegum-bright, and girl-power loaded. Luckily the video is just as much fun. It features all-girl good times, including sleepovers and playacting in pink bedrooms straight out of an '80s flick.
And the roster of cameos is awesome. Tavi Gevinson makes an appearance; as do plus-size models Barbie Ferreira and Dounia Tazi; and Torraine Futurum, a trans model and artist. We're impressed by Jepsen's inclusion of all women — not just your typical music-video models. And to be honest, we're not really missing the dudes.
