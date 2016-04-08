Hilary Duff's #TBT Glamour Shots Are So Adorable

The pinnacle of Hilary Duff nostalgia has to be her role as Lizzie McGuire on Disney Channel. However, these glamour shots of a done-up Duff as a toddler is giving all her Lizzie moments a run for their money. Her whole look is so very Texas (her home state) and so very adorable.
That big grin — and bigger hair — is the face of a 5-year-old girl ready for a career in front of the camera.
Duff is 28 years old, but she is still a near spitting image of her younger self. These days, the mother of one prefers a more relaxed look as she goes about her daily duties, like dropping her son, Luca, off at school.
Luca himself seems to have gotten Duff's eyes, as seen in this sweet picture uploaded earlier this week. Maybe we'll see him in an upcoming shoot one of these days — but with a little less hairspray.
