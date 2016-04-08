Meet The Members Of Kylie Jenner’s Squad

Kylie Jenner’s squad is a shadowy collective full of mystery. They flit in and out of her Snapchat like ghosts, disappearing before you can get a full look at them. They’re truly a modern mystery. Who are these wraiths? Are they even human?
Just kidding, they’re young performers and personalities. Helpfully, Paper offers up mini-profiles of four members of the younger Jenner’s squad.
First, there’s Harry Hudson, the singer-songwriter who has beaten cancer. Usually his head is shaved. Here, it’s in a wig next to Kylie’s. Harry is already famous for beating cancer, and presumably his six pack and piercing eyes will help him become more famous. Who knows, maybe he'll even put out a song or two.
Jordyn Woods is an 18-year-old curve model and body positivity advocate. She's in a lot of magazines. It's likely she'll be in more.
Anastasia Karanikolaou is 18, blonde, Kylie’s roommate, and has 1.6 million Instagram followers. She probably earns more holding up products for five seconds than most people do in a month.
Justine Skye is an R&B singer with purple hair. She seems to produce the most actual stuff of any of Kylie's crew. She also says things like, "grindin'" in reference to her work ethic.
This is just the barest introduction. For more on Kylie's crew — including who says Kylie is “like my sister” — head over to Paper. The interviews hold many more jewels and mysteries waiting to be uncovered.
