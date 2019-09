Meet The Members Of Kylie Jenner’s Squad

Kylie Jenner’s squad is a shadowy collective full of mystery. They flit in and out of her Snapchat like ghosts, disappearing before you can get a full look at them. They’re truly a modern mystery. Who are these wraiths? Are they even human?Just kidding, they’re young performers and personalities. Helpfully, Paper offers up mini-profiles of four members of the younger Jenner’s squad.First, there’s Harry Hudson, the singer-songwriter who has beaten cancer. Usually his head is shaved. Here, it’s in a wig next to Kylie’s. Harry is already famous for beating cancer, and presumably his six pack and piercing eyes will help him become more famous. Who knows, maybe he'll even put out a song or two.