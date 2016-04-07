Why did you shout at the governor when you saw him at Starbucks?

"Living in Florida and experiencing the bad policies of the state have given me this voice. I’m living the reality of what it’s like under a very conservative governor who is not responsive to public input. He’s comfortable sitting in his office signing a law that has a negative impact, and when he’s confronted, he won’t speak to the issue. If there were another avenue to meet with him, I would have used it. I have tried to go through Tallahassee, and it never happened. This was a moment where his entourage wasn’t completely blocking him off, and I took advantage of that."



How do you feel about your actions going viral?

"Honestly, of all the things I’ve done in my life, I’m surprised that this is the thing that resonates. The video starts with me swearing at him, but before the camera was rolling, I engaged him about health care, and he told me to go to the county’s health department, which made me angry. That’s what escalated things. He shouldn’t have any opinion or thought about how to access my health care, but he feels comfortable with that authority because that’s what that bill says.



"The whole video would have been a lot different if Gov. Scott had taken a moment to talk to me about the bill. Instead, he tried to give me healthcare advice, then changed the topic to jobs, which had nothing to do with what I was talking about, and then he left. It would have not been worthy of going viral if he had taken a moment to be honest with me, but instead he tried to confuse the issue."