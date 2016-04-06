Jenna Dewan Tatum Appreciates What Drake Has To Say About Her Husband

People generally like hearing their names dropped in a new song. It's like the musical equivalent of those mini, personalized license plates (okay, maybe it's a bit more exciting than that). Jenna Dewan Tatum, for one, appreciated the punny reference to her husband's name in one of the new tunes Drake released this week, "Pop Style."
On the track, Drake raps that he, "Got so many chains they call me Chaining Tatum." Dewan Tatum tweeted a photo of her husband as "Chaining Tatum" to Drake. She's obviously pleased with what might turn out to be the hottest word-play Halloween costume of 2016.
On the track, Drake raps that he, "Got so many chains they call me Chaining Tatum." Dewan Tatum tweeted a photo of her husband as "Chaining Tatum" to Drake. She's obviously pleased with what might turn out to be the hottest word-play Halloween costume of 2016.
Advertisement
Dewan Tatum isn't the only celeb on Twitter who's enjoying the new Drake song. Justin Bieber also tweeted his excitement over the new single, writing, "New tune. @Drakeand @kaynewest take u to the garage and do karate."
New tune. @Drake and @kanyewest 🔥🔥😃 take u to the garage and do karate 🙏 https://t.co/ynKT3uf3aS— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 6, 2016
Advertisement