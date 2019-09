But then, for some reason, Catfish's Nev Schulman — the host of the MTV show about people finding out they've been deceived by people they've formed online relationships with — decided to chime in with a painfully tone-deaf tweet. "#BlackGirlsRock I totally agree. They also tend to #Catfish a lot. Just sayin'." Ugh. Really, Nev? Just sayin'? We think you mean "Just casually propagating harmful racial stereotypes about a marginalized group to my 859,000 followers ." Here is a purported screenshot of the post as captured by one Twitter user.