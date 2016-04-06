I am TIRED of the blatant disrespect of black women. On our night to shine too. Nev is cancelled. @NevSchulman 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/gQKd0n1zZK— anime princess (@melaninbarbie) April 6, 2016
So @NevSchulman decided to insult black woman on the night that #BlackGirlsRock aired? pic.twitter.com/l3QPFIDpnG— Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) April 6, 2016
Nev Schulman is what happens when a certain kind of NYC white child realizes he ain't never gonna be smarter or more interesting than BW— OriginalRudeGyal (@Blackamazon) April 6, 2016
So I see @NevSchulman joined the bash Black Woman club yesterday. It's amazing to see how much people hate us. Openly. Consistently.— Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) April 6, 2016
Thank you to everyone who took the time to speak with me tonight and promote communication and understanding. Nothing but love and respect.— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016
Thank u @melaninporn for taking the time to help me understand some of the issues POC deal w/. Sorry to all I upset. pic.twitter.com/ws9T1JraWf— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016
Thanks. This was an important lesson for me and hopefully can be one for a lot of other people too. https://t.co/yTah6yq397— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016