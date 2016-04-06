Story from Pop Culture

Catfish Host Tweets Insulting Stereotype During Black Girls Rock! Awards

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
On Tuesday night, BET aired the 2016 Black Girls Rock! Awards. The ceremony celebrates the individuals working to uplift and empower young Black women and shines light on the challenges they face. Amandla Stenberg, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes, and Danai Gurira were among the honorees. Their speeches were inspiring; it was an altogether beautiful night.
But then, for some reason, Catfish's Nev Schulman — the host of the MTV show about people finding out they've been deceived by people they've formed online relationships with — decided to chime in with a painfully tone-deaf tweet. "#BlackGirlsRock I totally agree. They also tend to #Catfish a lot. Just sayin'." Ugh. Really, Nev? Just sayin'? We think you mean "Just casually propagating harmful racial stereotypes about a marginalized group to my 859,000 followers." Here is a purported screenshot of the post as captured by one Twitter user.
Photo: Via Twitter.
What happened next is not surprising: People got pissed. Many tweets called Schulman out on the inappropriate post — especially given he shared it using the Black Girls Rock hashtag on a night intended to celebrate young Black women — not make insulting generalizations about them like it's NBD. Here are some of the reactions.
Schulman soon apologized for his hurtful words and thanked those who helped him understand exactly how he was in the wrong. "You're right to be upset & don't have to accept my apology, but I am deeply sorry to those whom I offended and learned a valuable lesson," he wrote in one of several tweets.
