Jennifer Lawrence Has A New Celebrity Admirer

Jennifer Lawrence has no shortage of admirers. But if she's ever searching for a date, Nick Jonas has volunteered as tribute (The Hunger Games movies are done, but this pun never will be).
When asked if he would "bae" Lawrence in an interview with Capital FM, Jonas explained, "To bae for sure. That needs no explanation. We know why. What's not to love?"
Not on his dream date list? Gigi Hadid. Jonas explained Hadid wouldn't be a potential crush for the singer out of respect for her past with his brother. He would, however, "bae" Jennifer Lopez. When asked whether he would date newly engaged Blac Chyna? The name simply produced a blank look from Jonas. So Rob Kardashian has nothing to worry about.
When asked if he would "bae" Lawrence in an interview with Capital FM, Jonas explained, "To bae for sure. That needs no explanation. We know why. What's not to love?"
Not on his dream date list? Gigi Hadid. Jonas explained Hadid wouldn't be a potential crush for the singer out of respect for her past with his brother. He would, however, "bae" Jennifer Lopez. When asked whether he would date newly engaged Blac Chyna? The name simply produced a blank look from Jonas. So Rob Kardashian has nothing to worry about.
Advertisement