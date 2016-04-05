Marcia Clark may be a fan of FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. But she is downright furious about another television project focused on the iconic case.
The former O.J. Simpson prosecutor lambasted the Investigation Discovery series that looks to exonerate the football star of the murder counts of which he was accused. Backed by Martin Sheen, Hard Evidence: O.J. Is Innocent turns the blame for Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders toward O.J. Simpson's son, Jason.
"It is nonsense, because there is no real logic, there's no evidence, there's nothing to back it up, nothing," Clark told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show April 5. "[Accusing Jason] is to me the most hideous thing you can possibly do."
Jason Simpson, who was 24 at the time of his stepmother's murder, has been flagged before in conspiracy theories naming him as a potential suspect in the double murders. But Clark is adamant that there was never any evidence to link Jason to the crime.
"Jason Simpson is the one they're saying is guilty, and he can't defend himself," the Blood Defense author went on. "What is he going to do? Say, 'It's not me, it's my dad.' What a hideous thing for them to do. I can't even tell you how awful it is. And it's baseless."
As of last summer, Jason Simpson was reportedly residing in Atlanta and had opened a restaurant, where his half-sister, Sydney, was also employed.
Watch Marcia Clark's interview on the Today show, here.
