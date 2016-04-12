Frustratingly, the show's publicity campaign chose not to highlight their body-positivity protagonist, but to tell a more familiar narrative — a teen girl utterly ashamed of her body. The show's promo photo features Will, looking uncomfortable and miserable in a bathing suit, folding into herself, as if she's trying to make herself smaller. It's completely at odds with her constant campaign to get her fellow campers to love their bodies, to not change for anyone. The other campers do struggle with body image in interesting ways. There's the "thinnest" camper who is both hated and revered by the other campers and revels in the new place of privilege she never experienced outside of camp. There are also male campers who struggle with what they see in the mirror vs how they perceive themselves. But what sets the show apart from other teen dramas is the fact that Will's angst (and there's plenty) stems from crushes, her relationship with her parents, bullying, but not how she feels when (or really if) she steps on a scale.

