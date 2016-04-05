Melissa McCarthy's Version Of This Disney Song Is Better Than The Original



McCarthy wasn't done, though. Not even close.



With his second song, Fallon attempted to step it up with a take on Zayn's "Pillowtalk," one that found the host actually talking to a pillow. Fallon also declared his love for Zayn, which may have hurt his chances of winning, since no ex boy-bander was getting in McCarthy's way.



No, she had all the colors of the wind in her back pocket. That's right, McCarthy went all Pocahontas on him.



Wearing a pair of protective goggles and standing in front of her own Grandmother Willow, McCarthy delivered arguably the best interpretation of the song, ever — all while surviving some pretty wild elements. We're talking wind, rain, otters, and glitter.



Safe to say, McCarthy won this round — and is probably still finding glitter everywhere.





