One Harry Styles Fan Went Way Too Far For A Selfie

If anyone knows how crazy Harry Styles superfans can be, it's his own sister, Gemma Styles. As his older and only sibling, she's used to constantly dealing with with doting teenage fans. But sometimes, extreme fanatics can truly lose touch with what is appropriate. Remember when Kylie Jenner had to explain to a young fan that it was not okay to physically grab her? This is way worse.
Gemma recently shared one of the most infuriating incidents involving an overly-aggressive fan eager to take a selfie with her brother.
"My most frustrating personal experience of this was the ‘friend’/distant relative at my grandma’s funeral who was trying to bring in her granddaughter or niece or someone to have a picture with my brother," Styles wrote for The Debrief, where she's a contributor. "At a funeral. Our grandmother’s funeral. ‘Smh’ doesn’t really cover it."
Gemma says she understands that sometimes the excitement of seeing a celebrity obsession or crush is hard to contain, but asserts that there is a line that should not be crossed. A family member's funeral is definitely one of them. "Some people might need to take a second and realise when behaviour just gets weird," she concluded.
"You know who you are."
Gemma recently shared one of the most infuriating incidents involving an overly-aggressive fan eager to take a selfie with her brother.
"My most frustrating personal experience of this was the ‘friend’/distant relative at my grandma’s funeral who was trying to bring in her granddaughter or niece or someone to have a picture with my brother," Styles wrote for The Debrief, where she's a contributor. "At a funeral. Our grandmother’s funeral. ‘Smh’ doesn’t really cover it."
Gemma says she understands that sometimes the excitement of seeing a celebrity obsession or crush is hard to contain, but asserts that there is a line that should not be crossed. A family member's funeral is definitely one of them. "Some people might need to take a second and realise when behaviour just gets weird," she concluded.
"You know who you are."
Advertisement