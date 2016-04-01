Kylie Jenner Forgives An Overly Touchy Fan

Superfans sometimes forget that celebs need their personal space just like anyone else. That seemed to be the case when a young fan eager to get a selfie with Kylie Jenner approached the star as she stepped into a restaurant last night. Though a video of Jenner telling the girl, "Please don't touch me," surfaced on TMZ today, Jenner has no hard feelings toward the admirer.



The reality star clarified what really happened and defended the fan on Twitter today. Jenner explained, "She wasn't annoying. She came in the restaurant after and I had a talk with her and we took photos." Jenner also said that her request not to be touched came from a place of fear.

