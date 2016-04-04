Comparatively speaking, the ACMs are a pretty fun awards show to watch. It's pretty much just one big country music concert, with a lot of big names performing.
But one aspect of the event was less fun for viewers. Around an hour into the awards show, Twitter users started pointing out that of all the performances thus far, nearly all were by male artists. Erin Ruberry summed it up best, noting that Cam was the only female solo artist of the night so far.
(Plenty of big-name male artists, like Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, had already performed at that point, but the tweets started before performances from Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini. Chris Young and Cassadee Pope had also performed together at that point.)
We're more than an hour into the #ACMs and there's only been one solo female performer. But no, country music doesn't have a women problem.— Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) April 4, 2016
Other Twitter users echoed Ruberry's point, with many arguing that Cam's performance was better than many of the other artists'.
Hey Country Radio, PLAY MORE CAM! AND WOMEN IN GENERAL! #ACMs— Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) April 4, 2016
@ACMawards @camcountry And is better than all male performers so far put together. Shame for not having more #women performers— S. Pitts-Kiefer (@sampittskiefer) April 4, 2016
And some fans were upset that Kacey Musgraves' album wasn't nominated for Album of the Year.
Remember when "Pageant Material" wasn't nominated because country music is misogynistic and doesn't appreciate women? #ACMs— Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) April 4, 2016
Oh look. A woman lost Album of the Year. Oh wait... NO WOMAN WAS NOMINATED. Country is such a man's world. #ACMs— It's Brandon bitch™ (@gagacasanova) April 4, 2016
When Ballerini took the stage, she was joined by Nick Jonas, rather than having her own moment in the spotlight. (And unfortunately, some Twitter users made jokes about Ballerini's appearance, rather than focusing on her awesome performance.)
Of course, plenty of female artists were nominated for awards and there will be more performances by female artists as the night continues. (We're definitely looking forward to seeing Dolly Parton and Katy Perry.) Still, it's an interesting fact to note. If Twitter's reaction is any indication, the ACMs might want to take a hint from the fans and enlist more female performers at next year's show.
