Comparatively speaking, the ACMs are a pretty fun awards show to watch. It's pretty much just one big country music concert, with a lot of big names performing.



But one aspect of the event was less fun for viewers. Around an hour into the awards show, Twitter users started pointing out that of all the performances thus far, nearly all were by male artists. Erin Ruberry summed it up best, noting that Cam was the only female solo artist of the night so far.



(Plenty of big-name male artists, like Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, had already performed at that point, but the tweets started before performances from Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini. Chris Young and Cassadee Pope had also performed together at that point.)