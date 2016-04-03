Katy Perry & Dolly Parton May Actually Be The Same Person

Pop superstar Katy Perry and country legend Dolly Parton are joining forces for an epic duet at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, airing tonight, April 3, on CBS. The only reason this didn't happen before is the fact that the two superstars might actually be the same person.
The 70-year-old singer will be honored at the ceremony with the Tex Ritter Award for her NBC television movie, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, and will perform the title track (and more!) with Perry.
Parton took a minute backstage to take a snap with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott (who might love her more than he loves Katy Perry), who appears to be gifting her with some epic pink cowgirl boots and a matching fringed jacket-style purse.
Perry explains in a backstage interview at the ACMs, filmed by the Associated Press, just how much she loves Parton, "I sang gospel music, and she comes from gospel music and I watched [television movie] Coat of Many Colors and was really moved, particularly one line when she was saying if she could hold the attention of God, she could hold the attention of anyone. And I was like, oh yeah, when I was a little girl, and still to this day, I talk to God every day and I felt really understood."
Did we mention Perry will be performing in custom "blanged up" pink cowgirl boots of her own? This Insta says it all.
"We're very excited," Parton said, "we're gonna do 'Coat of Many Colors,' we're gonna do 'Jolene,' and there might be even more surprises in that medley, for all we know!"
This performance will mark the first-ever collaboration between Parton and Perry, with the latter saying, "I dreamt a big dream and now it's being realized." We're with Perry on this one — how have these two amazingly over-the-top divas not worked together yet?
No word if Left Shark will be joining the performance, but after seeing the matching boots and involvement of Jeremy Scott, we're all about this collab.
Here's the whole backstage video with these two queens.
