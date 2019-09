Here's What You Should Make With Your Trader Joe's Groceries

When it comes to supermarket preferences, we're all about cheap, easy, and delicious , which is why we talk about Trader Joe's quite a bit. Between its low prices and creative snacks and meals , we can see why the market is consistently dubbed a consumer favorite Of course, we're not the only Trader Joe's fanatics. In fact, there's a whole Instagram account dedicated to featuring simple recipes made with ingredients you can find at TJ's. Marisa McBride founded Traders Table as a way to help out friends who asked for her recipes and cooking tips. (Full disclosure, I originally discovered Traders Table because the account tagged me in a post about Refinery29.)Each photo post is an ingredient grid with the full recipe written out in the comment underneath. The images feature a visual shopping list, so you can grab exactly what you need instead of running around the market trying to figure out what to make for dinner after a long workday.