She's Bucking The Stereotype That The GOP Is Too Old, Too Male, Too White

When it comes to party politics, Dhillon wants to give California a little more oomph. Despite the fact that California is going to send 172 delegates to the Republican National Convention, Dhillon says the state is disadvantaged by its late primaries (which don't take place until June 7) and late convention vote. She intends to push for change to make her home state more relevant. “You’d better believe I’m going to be a very vocal advocate for California.”



The daughter of Indian immigrants, Dhillon grew up in North Carolina, where her family was always part of the conservative community. Her parents, practicing Sikhs who raised their children to be devout, started a local temple. She recalls her family holding fundraisers for Republican politicians like Sen. Jesse Helms, and speaking about the issues of the day around the dinner table. But it was at Dartmouth that she started her political career, becoming the editor-in-chief of the campus' conservative paper, The Dartmouth Review.