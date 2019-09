She's Bucking The Stereotype That The GOP Is Too Old, Too Male, Too White

This story was originally published April 7, 2016.Harmeet Dhillon wants to be the face of a new kind of Republican Party.The 47-year-old lawyer lives and works in San Francisco, one of the country's most liberal areas. She sat on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union, and once made a financial contribution to Kamala Harris ' campaign for local office — Harris who is a U.S. Senate hopeful and rising star in Democratic politics. And, as the first woman elected vice chair of the California Republican Party, the daughter of Indian immigrants who is also a practicing Sikh, helped buck perceptions that the GOP is a party of old white men. "When people who are disinterested in politics or sort of vaguely interested look up and they see on TV or they hear on the radio that the spokesperson for the party is somebody different, that changes hearts and minds," she said. "And I’m proud to have done that."Now, after two terms in her state party role, Dhillon is running for the position of Republican National Committeewoman. If she wins, she will represent the Republicans from the reliably blue state to the party’s national convention, where she hopes to be the “squeaky wheel” to give California's 4.7 million GOP voters more influence in the national party’s politics.