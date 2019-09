From left to right, the cast includes Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Zac Efron. We’re guessing that Jon Bass will be providing the comic relief. (He’s wearing flip-flops, that's how you can tell.)Previously the cast had shared individual photos, including a muscle contest , but this is the most complete look at the cast in costume we’ve had to date.The film will be directed by Seth Gordon, who began his career by directing King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, a documentary about the battle for the high score in the arcade version of Donkey Kong. Since then, he’s directed family comedies, the most recent of which was Pixels. So maybe that's one for the No-Waywatch column?Baywatch will be in theaters on May 19, 2017.