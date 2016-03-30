EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Our entire #BAYWATCH squad. Are we bad ass? Yes. Do we save lives? All day. Are we a dysfunctional family? Epically. Do we have fun? F*CK YES. We work hard, we play hard. @thejonbass @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator @zacefron #BAYWATCH Get ready world... MAY 19, 2017. (and yes, I'm the king of the #FargoStrut.. squared circle historians know what that means.. #OurBelovedMemphisTerritory woo!)

