Baywatch, the movie. Will it be more Baewatch or more No-Waywatch? We’re definitely leaning towards the former after a new photo of the cast was posted to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Instagram.
Along with the photo, Johnson posited and answered a series of questions. Here’s his caption:
“EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Our entire #BAYWATCH squad.
Are we bad ass? Yes.
Do we save lives? All day.
Are we a dysfunctional family? Epically.
Do we have fun? F*CK YES.
We work hard, we play hard.@thejonbass @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator @zacefron
#BAYWATCH Get ready world... MAY 19, 2017.
(and yes, I'm the king of the #FargoStrut.. squared circle historians know what that means.. #OurBelovedMemphisTerritory woo!)”
From left to right, the cast includes Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Zac Efron. We’re guessing that Jon Bass will be providing the comic relief. (He’s wearing flip-flops, that's how you can tell.)
Previously the cast had shared individual photos, including a muscle contest, but this is the most complete look at the cast in costume we’ve had to date.
The film will be directed by Seth Gordon, who began his career by directing King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, a documentary about the battle for the high score in the arcade version of Donkey Kong. Since then, he’s directed family comedies, the most recent of which was Pixels. So maybe that's one for the No-Waywatch column?
Baywatch will be in theaters on May 19, 2017.
