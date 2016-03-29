Can we just all take a moment to appreciate the gusto with which Ashton Kutcher has leapt into fatherhood? That man has been geeking out about his little girl all over daytime and late night talk show television, and it continues to be exceptionally sweet.



During a recent gushfest, Kutcher talked to Kimmel about how he and wife Mia Kunis have decided to deal with the Easter Bunny explanation. Turns out, they — like many parents — are a little perplexed about how to relay the most confusing facets of the Easter holiday to Wyatt, who is not even two years old yet. For example: Do you tell your kid that while 99.99% of all rabbits don't lay eggs, there is one that does? Do you start your kid on the candy indulgence early? And then there's that whole Christ-has-risen thing and how it somehow relates to that pastel bucket of gummy worms.

