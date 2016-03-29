It wasn't so long ago that public discussions about pregnancy were considered uncouth. Fun fact: Back in the '50s, even using the word "pregnancy" was a big no-no on television.
And while our society has come a long way since then, many in the media still tend to focus on pregnant women's glow — or, after they've given birth, their post-baby weight — rather than the less sexy parts of growing a human inside you over the course of nine months.
But Adele does not GAF about revealing the lesser discussed side effects of bringing life into the world — and we adore her for it.
The British chanteuse recently copped to the fact that the hormonal change accompanying the birth of her son, Angelo, caused her to grow hair in a place women are normally not so candid about: her chin.
"When I got pregnant, I had so much testosterone in me that I grew a beard,” she told concertgoers in Glasgow recently, according to The Mirror. "I only cropped it last night. It’s actually true. I’m not telling a joke. I actually have a beard, but I’m proud of it. I call it Larry."
It's nice to hear a mom in the public eye talk about the parts of having a baby that aren't directly related to the miracle of birth, weight fluctuation, or how hard it is to get their figure back. Adele's just telling it like it is — which people everywhere could stand to hear more often. Bravo, Adele. And please extend our best wishes to Larry.
