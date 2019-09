It wasn't so long ago that public discussions about pregnancy were considered uncouth. Fun fact: Back in the '50s, even using the word "pregnancy" was a big no-no on television.And while our society has come a long way since then, many in the media still tend to focus on pregnant women's glow — or, after they've given birth, their post-baby weight — rather than the less sexy parts of growing a human inside you over the course of nine months.But Adele does not GAF about revealing the lesser discussed side effects of bringing life into the world — and we adore her for it.The British chanteuse recently copped to the fact that the hormonal change accompanying the birth of her son, Angelo, caused her to grow hair in a place women are normally not so candid about: her chin."When I got pregnant, I had so much testosterone in me that I grew a beard,” she told concertgoers in Glasgow recently, according to The Mirror. "I only cropped it last night. It’s actually true. I’m not telling a joke. I actually have a beard, but I’m proud of it. I call it Larry."It's nice to hear a mom in the public eye talk about the parts of having a baby that aren't directly related to the miracle of birth, weight fluctuation, or how hard it is to get their figure back. Adele's just telling it like it is — which people everywhere could stand to hear more often. Bravo, Adele. And please extend our best wishes to Larry.