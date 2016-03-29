Wentworth Miller Reveals Past Suicidal Thoughts In Response To Fat-Shaming Meme

Yesterday, a meme poking fun at actor Wentworth Miller's post-Prison Break weight gain made the internet rounds thanks to British humor site TheLADBible. The meme joked that Miller had discovered "McDonald's Monopoly" since breaking out of prison on the show.
It's since been taken down, and for good reason. Miller opened up about his depression and its effects on his weight in an emotional response posted on his Facebook page.
It's since been taken down, and for good reason. Miller opened up about his depression and its effects on his weight in an emotional response posted on his Facebook page.
Today I found myself the subject of an Internet meme. Not for the first time. This one, however, stands out from the...Posted by Wentworth Miller on Monday, March 28, 2016
"In 2010, semi-retired from acting, I was keeping a low-profile for a number of reasons," he shared. "First and foremost, I was suicidal. This is a subject I've since written about, spoken about, shared about. But at the time I suffered in silence. As so many do. The extent of my struggle known to very, very few. Ashamed and in pain, I considered myself damaged goods."
Miller added that his depression prompted "self-destructive" behavior.
"In 2010, at the lowest point in my adult life, I was looking everywhere for relief/comfort/distraction," he continued. "And I turned to food. It could have been anything. Drugs. Alcohol. Sex. But eating became the one thing I could look forward to. Count on to get me through. There were stretches when the highlight of my week was a favorite meal and a new episode of Top Chef. Sometimes that was enough. Had to be. And I put on weight. Big fucking deal."
He added that paparazzi photos of him hiking resulted in "Hunk to Chunk"-style articles. Now, however, he says those photos remind him of his struggle, as well of his "endurance and my perseverance."
Advertisement
He continued, "like a dandelion up through the pavement, I persist." Miller ended the post by urging those with suicidal feelings to seek help.
TheLadBible responded by deleting the post and issuing an apology on its site.
TheLadBible responded by deleting the post and issuing an apology on its site.
Wentworth Miller,We posted two pictures of you last night to our Facebook page, but today we want to say we’ve got...Posted by The LAD Bible on Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Advertisement