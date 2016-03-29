Wentworth Miller Reveals Past Suicidal Thoughts In Response To Fat-Shaming Meme



"In 2010, semi-retired from acting, I was keeping a low-profile for a number of reasons," he shared. "First and foremost, I was suicidal. This is a subject I've since written about, spoken about, shared about. But at the time I suffered in silence. As so many do. The extent of my struggle known to very, very few. Ashamed and in pain, I considered myself damaged goods."



Miller added that his depression prompted "self-destructive" behavior.



"In 2010, at the lowest point in my adult life, I was looking everywhere for relief/comfort/distraction," he continued. "And I turned to food. It could have been anything. Drugs. Alcohol. Sex. But eating became the one thing I could look forward to. Count on to get me through. There were stretches when the highlight of my week was a favorite meal and a new episode of Top Chef. Sometimes that was enough. Had to be. And I put on weight. Big fucking deal."



He added that paparazzi photos of him hiking resulted in "Hunk to Chunk"-style articles. Now, however, he says those photos remind him of his struggle, as well of his "endurance and my perseverance."

