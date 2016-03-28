There's A $5-For-$10 Starbucks Gift Card Deal

We love freebies (especially food-related freebies) just as much as we love our morning cup of coffee. So when there's an opportunity to combine the two, you don't have to tell us twice.
If you're a regular Starbucks customer (or even if you're not), you're going to want to get right on the latest deal from Groupon. The company is currently offering up one of its $5-for-$10 Starbucks gift card deals. The deal is only available for a limited time, and the website doesn't state when it expires. The gift card itself must be spent by September 30, 2016.
Before you get too excited, note that there's a limit of one per person, so you can't buy the rest of your coffees from now until September for half off. (Yes, we had that thought as well.) The deal does come just in time for spring and summer drinks, though, so you can bet we'll be treating ourselves to the new Caramelized Honey Frappuccino.
