There has been no shortage of evildoers on The Walking Dead, and that's not even including the swarms of flesh-eating walkers populating the greater Alexandria area. The Governor, the Wolves, and season 2 Shane have all tortured and terrorized Rick Grimes and his not-so-merry band of survivors. It's hard to imagine what else could possibly be thrown at the crew, unless you've read the comic books and know that Negan is still to come.
Who is Negan? The preview for the season 6 finale provides some blood-chilling clues. Next week's 90-minute episode will introduce the notorious comic book baddie, who will be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, fresh from sexing Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife.
The short story: He's the foul-mouthed leader of a group of D.C. survivors called the Saviors, who offer protection in exchange for resources. His weapon of choice is a baseball bat covered in barbed wire named Lucille (B.B. King he's not). He's got a harem and, according to the comic books, takes a liking to Carl. Rick is not going to be impressed.
Watch the preview below and cancel all plans for next Sunday. Fittingly, it's also MLB opening day, and it's time to play ball.
