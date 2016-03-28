Meanwhile, Carol's out on the road, living her new, independent life. But only for, like, five minutes, before a passing pickup truck full of bros shoots out her tires. Can Carol ever just live? They hold her at gunpoint and tell her to get out of her car. She does, but she's playing her innocent-mom thing again, holding her rosary out and saying all she has is a knife for killing zombies. She identifies herself as Nancy from Montclair. (Could she have picked more of a mom name than Nancy? The answer is no.) They see her car, which has the signature Alexandria spikes in the hood, and they want to use her as a hostage to gain access to the community. She starts her hyperventilating-crying thing, which is her new emotional response when she has to kill someone. She begs them to just turn around, but when they advance toward her, she has no choice but to shoot them all with a machine gun she was hiding in her sleeve. Classic Carol!