

You won't look at Aladdin the same way again after watching these videos.



By inserting censorship where it doesn't belong, the new Vine account Disney Ruined does not so much "ruin" Disney movies as make them completely hilarious. In addition to several old classics, the creator of the Vine has also edited newer films, like Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph. You can watch Jasmine grin slyly as Aladdin proposes an R-rated activity, listen to Anna tell Elsa exactly how much trouble Arendelle is in with complete frankness, and hear the fish of Finding Nemo discuss, er, interspecies relations.

