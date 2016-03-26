Dawson Leery is now a father of four.
James Van Der Beek announced the birth of his new baby girl with an adorable family portrait on Instagram that shows off his wife, Kimberly, and their very blonde brood.
"Happy to share that two days ago, @vanderkimberly and I were lucky enough to welcome a little baby girl into the world...Emilia Van Der Beek," he wrote in the caption.
Ending with the sweet note, "Crazy how deeply in love you can fall with someone you just met."
The CSI: Cyber star is also dad to 5-year-old Olivia, 4-year-old Joshua, and 2-year-old Annabel. From the looks of this loving photo, all three are going to make very good older siblings.
