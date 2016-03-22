Nick Jonas said he is "Praying for peace around the world," while Miley Cyrus wrote, "This isn't the planet I wanna live on." Khloé Kardashian shared a quote from the Dalai Lama about the necessity of love and compassion for humanity. Below, more celebrity reactions.
#prayersforBrussels #prayforturkey #prayforPEACE 🌎🌍🌏 pic.twitter.com/b35HhoHrqZ— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 22, 2016
my heart goes out to all those in Brussels. praying for you. praying for the world. pic.twitter.com/cUgD67ssw7— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) March 22, 2016
#PrayForUsAll Terrorism is one of the scariest things. It does not function like anything else in this world. The Dalai Lama once said "love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive." The world falls to its knees yet again over terrorism 💔 #PrayForBrussels #PrayForPeace #PrayForUsAll
Devastating news to hear this morning. Senseless acts of violence. When will we stop all of this madness. Heart goes out to Brussels today.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) March 22, 2016
Waking up to this heartbreaking news this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with you today, #Brussels. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pKeYIZf1ok— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 22, 2016
Praying for peace around the world. Brussels my heart breaks for you.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 22, 2016
Just woke up to the horrible news. Thinking of the people in Brussels. My heart aches. Dammit!!!— christina applegate (@1capplegate) March 22, 2016
I was supposed to be in the Beautiful city of Brussels soon...My heart is with you all.So terrible https://t.co/9c2SdYioGU— Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) March 22, 2016
Terrible news from Brussels. Praying for the victims and their families. Horrible.— Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) March 22, 2016
Sending my prayers and thoughts to everyone there. My heart breaks with this situation 💔 #PrayForBelgium 💋 pic.twitter.com/ZwM1SRhzc0— Avril Lavigne (@livebyavril) March 22, 2016