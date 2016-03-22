My ❤️ breaks for Brussels today..... My heart breaks for the world today.... When will this end, and the love begin..... This isn't the planet I wanna live on 💔 NOTHING in the world matters but giving love to others! It's what we need more than anything else! MORE LOVE LESS EVIL!!!

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 22, 2016 at 4:20am PDT