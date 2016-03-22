Story from Entertainment News

Celebrities React To Brussels Terrorist Attacks

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Victor Boyko/WireImage.
Today, the entire world is reeling from the terrorist attacks that took place in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. After two explosions at Zaventem Airport and one explosion at a train station, dozens are dead and hundreds are injured, according to the latest reports from the New York Times. Actors, musicians, and more have taken to social media to express their shock, grief and upset at the tragedy.
Stars from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Courteney Cox and Christina Applegate have posted about the events on Twitter and Instagram. Many are saying their hearts are broken, offering prayers, and expressing their solidarity with the nation by sharing images incorporating the colors of the Belgian flag.

Nick Jonas said he is "Praying for peace around the world," while Miley Cyrus wrote, "This isn't the planet I wanna live on." Khloé Kardashian shared a quote from the Dalai Lama about the necessity of love and compassion for humanity. Below, more celebrity reactions.
THIS NEED TO STOP! #WORLDPEACE #BRUSSELS 😢😢😢😢

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

#pray 4 #peace #brussels you are not alone!

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

