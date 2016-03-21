During Fashion Month, girls like Kendall Jenner are quite busy. And it seems as though their every move is photographed, both on and off the runway. So when paparazzi flashbulbs started going off in Jenner and Gigi Hadid's faces as they were leaving the Balmain show after-party in Paris earlier this month, Jenner got pretty frustrated. But she's setting the record straight that she in no way threw any punches at the paps.
The model addressed the allegations in a detailed post on her app and website on March 21. Below is the full post, "My Paparazzi Punch," which she reports to be the truth "and nothing but the truth!" about the rumors.
"So, maybe you saw all of the crazy sensational headlines about how I supposedly punched a paparazzi while Gigi and I were leaving the Balmain after-party in Paris. Well, here’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth!
"Even though you know about my anger towards the paparazzi — I didn’t touch him! Gigi, security, and I were walking out together in a conga-line formation. I was covering my face because I was super sweaty after dancing in the club all night (the last thing on earth I wanted was to have my photo taken at that moment!). All of a sudden, this paparazzi took his camera and started taking pictures right below my face. It was in my personal space, like centimeters from my body. I was so annoyed. All I ask for is just a bubble of space to breathe, and he disrespected that.
"So, I grabbed his camera and pushed it away across my body, sort of trying to push and pull it out of his hand at the same time. Of course, that side motion with my arm is why all of the pictures look like punches were flying. They totally weren’t! I just wanted him and his camera out of my face!
"Later, I asked that he delete the photos, but he wouldn’t. My security, Mason, had to intervene and totally scared him. Mason made him agree to delete them and even forced him to apologize! I wanted to be 100% that the photos were gone for good because the paps can be sneaky. (Sometimes, they will press delete, and when the camera reconfirms if they actually want to delete it, they quickly press ‘no’ thinking celebrities won’t realize it.) He definitely deleted them, which I’m thankful for. Violence is never my thing. I get that they have a job to do, too — but I’d love it if they gave me a break every now and then."
Meanwhile, I think we can also guess the topic for her next post on the site — how to deal with hackers.
