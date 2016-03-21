"It’s kind of an interesting situation for me," Jenner also explained. "I’m in the one percent. I think we need a better tax structure."



That comment is central to the Caitlyn Jenner contradiction. Her long and deeply-held beliefs align with how she experienced life for the vast majority of her 66 years on Earth: as a cisgender, privileged white man. Yes, she was struggling with her identity under the surface. But the world treated her as a member of the elite, and that's what shaped her politics. Her past is also what keeps her from fully aligning with the trans community on the importance of progressive social policy.



Put another way: Caitlyn Jenner may be able to sympathize with the fact that members of the trans community have been marginalized and oppressed. But the events of her life keep her out of touch with the real struggles and suffering many trans people face. And for that reason, she continues to prioritize the tax code over civil liberty laws. At 66 years old, her political beliefs align with her head — and her bank accounts — not with her heart.



One more moment in last night's episode made it clear that not even Jenner has completely reconciled her conservatism and her identity as a trans woman. After the I Am Cait bus left the Democratic debates, they headed to Caitlyn's alma mater, the conservative Christian Graceland University. Caitlyn and the crew gathered onstage for a Q&A with students, one of whom posed a question to the group about how to reconcile religious beliefs with their trans identities. Though it was clearly meant for her, Caitlyn dodged the question, staying silent while another member of the group talked about her own faith.



Frankly, I don't blame Caitlyn for staying mum on that subject. Explaining why you believe what you believe is personal — and tricky — in the least charged of moments. But it seems particularly ineffable when you're still trying to figure out where you stand, somewhere at the intersection between your past and present, puzzling out how your identity fits into the grander scheme of things.