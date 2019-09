Caitlyn Jenner may be among the most well-recognized faces in the cultural conversation about trans rights and visibility these days. But she's also one of the most controversial — particularly within the community itself — because so many facets of her identity seem to stand in contradiction to one another.Take, for example, her conservative ideology as it relates to to the upcoming presidential elections. On the March 20 episode of I Am Cait, she expressed that she's leaning toward voting for Ted Cruz, despite being fully aware of the fact that his social policies are decidedly anti-trans."I like Ted Cruz," Jenner said in an interview with The Advocate published in early March. "I think he’s very conservative and a great constitutionalist and a very articulate man. I haven’t endorsed him or anything like that. But I also think, he’s an evangelical Christian, and probably one of the worst ones when it comes to trans issues."In the same interview, she also admitted that Democrats come out on top when it comes to social issues. But her support for the right is rooted in Jenner's belief that a Democrat in office is tantamount to the dismantling of America."If we don’t have a country, we don’t have trans issues," she told the magazine. "We need jobs. We need a vibrant economy. I want every trans person to have a job. With $19 trillion in debt, and it keeps going up, we’re spending money we don’t have. Eventually, it’s going to end. And I don’t want to see that. Socialism did not build this country. Capitalism did. Free enterprise. The people built it. And they need to be given the opportunity to build it back up."She echoed those same sentiments once again on last night's I Am Cait. "We’re done, if Hillary becomes president, the country is over," she explained in a conversation about her personal politics. That didn't keep the reality star from snapping a photo with the Democratic frontrunner during the same episode, though. As Hillary Clinton walked by the I Am Cait posse following the Democratic debate they watched altogether, Jenner posed with her for a group shot. “I have to admit, I think she’s really good on transgender civil rights,” Jenner told her clique on the way out of the venue.