Gwen Stefani's new album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, may have only dropped a few hours ago, but Blake Shelton is already letting his girlfriend and the rest of the Twitterverse know which song is his favorite.
Shortly after the release of the album, Shelton tweeted, "Hey @gwenstefani... My favorite song on your album is Rare'.. Just thought I'd let you know," ending it with a red-cheeked smiley face emoji.
On that track, Stefani sings, "You know I would be dumb to give perfection up," which has fans already speculating it's about Shelton. It's something Stefani didn't seem to deny in her Twitter response to Shelton's song praise.
"Hummmm really ? Wonder who that one is about ?" she wrote, confirming exactly what we hoped and likely knew, since she's already admitted he was the inspiration for her single, "Make Me Like You."
@blakeshelton hummmm really ? Wonder who that one is about ? Gx 👀❤️— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 18, 2016
If Shelton's tweet didn't get you interested in her album, Stefani has enlisted another man in her life — her youngest son, Apollo — to encourage fans to go check it out.
With a pacifier in his mouth, Apollo, with a little help from his mom, posted an Instagram video from his bed (check out those adorable C-3PO sheets) suggesting you head to iTunes to pick up your own copy.
We've been told "Rare" is a pretty good song.
