Maybe we'd hate laundry day a little less if we did our laundry at Sunshine Laundromat in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, which boasts 23 pinball machines, a photo booth, bar, and vending machine that sells lube ($10), Plan B ($35), and at-home pregnancy tests ($10) — not to mention candy.
The owner, Peter Rose, told DNAInfo that he stocked the vending machine with pregnancy tests about a year ago and added the other sexual health products, most recently the Plan B, "only a matter of days ago." He insists that the choice isn't a political one.
"I was just bored one day perusing the aisles of CVS," Rose said. "I saw [the Plan B] and thought, That doesn't belong in a vending machine, and so I bought some."
We think it's brilliant — why shouldn't Plan B be sold in a vending machine? It's already available over-the-counter with no age restrictions, but many women are embarrassed to buy it or even shamed by pharmacists when they ask for it. An automated vendor takes the shame out of the equation — and that's a shopping experience we can get behind.
