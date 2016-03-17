Watch This Badass 6-Year-Old Girl Dribble While Doing Push-Ups

You've seen Stephen Curry drain three-point shots with ease. But have you seen Jaliyah Manuel dribble while doing one-armed push-ups?
WATCH: Meet the 6-year-old basketball prodigy wowing millions with her sensational ball handling skills.Posted by NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Wednesday, March 16, 2016
This 6-year-old girl from New Orleans has been garnering attention from basketball fans all over the world for her insane skills on the court. She's been dubbed "the next Steph Curry" by fans on Facebook for her unbelievable skills.
People first started taking notice of the first grader in November 2015, when Science Shot asked her father if they could post his videos showing off her incredible talent. Those videos garnered more than 60 million views. These days, she's racked up more than 59,000 Instagram followers.
Manuel first started shooting foam basketballs through a plastic hoop when she was only 15 months old, reports The Times-Picayune. Now, this girl can dribble with both hands while doing the splits, dribble while catching tennis balls, and hit three-pointers.
She's so good that she's even received an invitation to meet her favorite basketball player, LeBron James, according to NBC's Nightly News.
Manuel told NBC that she practices every day, and that there are "no days off, baby." She records college games and watches them at night before going to sleep with her basketballs and her dog. Basically, this little girl eats, sleeps, and dreams basketball.
When Manuel appeared on the Steve Harvey show back in February, she told Harvey where she hopes her skills will take her: "I'm going to be the first girl in the NBA when I grow up."
Jaliyah tells me everyday dad I'm great-full for you teaching me everyday. I always tell her Jaliyah this is what I'm supposed to do you don't have to thank me. Then I reply with just thank me later after you walk across that stage with your cap and and gown on.
