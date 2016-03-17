The Gilmore Girls revival may be trucking along without Sookie, but that doesn't mean there are any hard feelings.
In an interview with E! News, Melissa McCarthy made it clear that even though she's not returning to Stars Hollow, she's happy that a Netflix reboot is going forward.
"I'm actually thrilled that it's happening," the Boss star told Marc Malkin. "I loved that show, and I think the fans for that show are super-loyal and great and I will watch every single one of [the episodes]."
She also stuck by her claim that she wasn't originally asked to take part in the show.
"I didn't actually get asked to do it," McCarthy said. "But I think they thought I was busy, and then by the time it did come up, then I actually was."
It's too bad, as the actress sounds wistful about her experience on the beloved show.
"That was seven years of my life and it was really great," she added. "I was proud of that show."
Watch her interview below.
