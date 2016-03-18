Closets, bathrooms, and storage units tend to attract clutter. Unless they belong to celebrities with moderate-to-severe beauty-product addictions. Then, they attract pure envy.



Just think of all the makeup, skin-care products, wigs, fragrances, and candles that stars like Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé own. You know they're not stashing all of those goodies in boxes underneath the California king in the guest bedroom (though, that would be some lucky guest). These women have devoted entire sections of their homes to displaying their beauty treasures. And who can blame them? If you had star power and loads of disposable cash, wouldn't you want a showroom for your swag?



Ahead, nine celebs who take at-home beauty to a living-large level. Can we come over?