The Internet Is Not Happy With The Way This Store Is Selling Avocados

Have we learned nothing from the Whole Foods peeled orange fiasco of 2016? Apparently not.
The internet is outraged again, this time because of avocado packaging. According to Buzzfeed, customers in Canada spotted the below product being sold at a supermarket called Sobeys and aren't happy about it. The box, which includes plastic and cardboard, features a pre-cut avocado with the pit removed.
Surprised and disappointed after a friend posted a picture of an avocado for sale at his local Sobeys in Thornhill, ON....Posted by Christine Kizik on Friday, March 11, 2016
In a response from Sobeys defending the product, the pre-pitted avocados are supposed to help those who are unfamiliar with the fruit or as a matter of convenience. While we're all about convenience cooking, we're not sure the amount of waste created from the box itself is worth the time it takes to pick out and slice an avocado. Plus, we're a little wary of the fact that they're able to keep the opened fruit from browning.
If you're unsure of how to pick the best avocado, we have you covered with this simple hack.
