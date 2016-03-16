Did you have mad numerical skills in high school? Well, if you were not much of a mathlete, maybe things would have been different if Queen Bey's 2016 hit "Formation" had been released during your school days. Apparently, the song has the potential to teach kids geometry, when properly applied.



"My students love to make beats and dance so I decided to teach them Geometry with a song,” Ciera Cece Paul, a seventh grade teacher in New Orleans, shared on her Facebook page earlier this month. "Of course my girls love Beyoncé so I knew they would be on board. I was excited to see that my boys were just as invested. They can find the circumference and area of any circle."



We knew Beyoncé music was powerful, but this is taking things to new educational heights. Check out the mnemonic ditty below, and maybe learn a few things yourself.



