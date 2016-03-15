One of the under-reported plights of the modern celeb is the constant bombardment with viral invitations to formal dances. Kobe Bryant may have pioneered this trend when he took Brandy to prom 20 years ago, but he was well on his way to becoming a basketball superstar.
Daisy Ridley was the latest star to fall victim to the scourge of the viral formal dance invitation. Davidson student and spiritual teen Kevin Carlock invited the Star Wars actress to his formal with the following video.
“Like the Force and that lightsaber, I am calling to you,” he raps. “I think that you would enjoy Davidson much more than Jakku.”
Kevin, we don’t doubt it.
Ridley, unfortunately for Carlock, is a little busy filming a movie called Star Wars: Episode VIII. She saw his video and posted a response of her own.
Dang, Kevin. Got beaten out again by Luke Skywalker. Now you know how Darth Vader feels.
