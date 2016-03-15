JoJo Fletcher is already making waves in her tenure as the next Bachelorette. The Bachelor runner-up has also made the interesting choice to keep her Facebook profile open to all (for now).
While it's not as though Fletcher is interviewing for a corporate job or running for office, that move still surprises us. Her life is about to become very public, and by leaving a social media account open to scrutiny by strangers, she's only helping speed the process along. Or maybe that's precisely the point: She's baring her private life so that people can see she has nothing to hide.
There are hundreds of photos of the Texan dating back to high school at least. We poked around a little, and the only problematic thing we've come up with so far is this 2009 photo of Fletcher dressed as a Native American for Halloween, a costume that's come to be understood as cultural appropriation.
Here are a few non-scandalous pics from her albums. Happy Facebook-stalking!
